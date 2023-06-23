Reba McEntire, John Legend, Dan + Shay and Chance the Rapper have been booked as coaches for The Voice Season 25.

This will be the first time NBC's singing competition show has a coaching duo.

Their edition of the series is to premiere in the spring of 2024.

Season 24 is to kick off in the fall of 2023. McEntire, Legend, Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani will be the coaches on that one.

Season 23 wrapped in May when Gina Miles beat out her fellow finalists Noivas, D. Smooth, Sorelle and Grace West to win The Voice crown.

The finale was also the final episode for original Voice coach for Stefani's husband, Blake Shelton.