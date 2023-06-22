South Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together and the Jonas Brothers are teasing their upcoming collaboration.

The K-pop group, aka TXT, and the Jonas Brothers shared a track highlight video for their song "Do It Like That" on Thursday.

The video shows the members of TXT and the Jonas Brothers dancing together as they play a clip of "Do It Like That" in the studio.

TXT also posted a teaser video without the Jonas Brothers on TikTok.

TXT and the Jonas Brothers announced the collaboration Wednesday.

The boy bands will release the full single and music video for "Do It Like That" on July 7. The official release will be preceded by a concept photo June 28 and a music video teaser July 5.

TXT is also gearing up to release its second Japanese album, Sweet, on July 5.

TXT consists of Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HUENINGKAI, while the Jonas Brothers features siblings Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas.