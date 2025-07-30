Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.They include:-- Writer Emily Bronte in 1818-- Auto pioneer Henry Ford in 1863-- Artist Henry Moore in 1898-- Former Major League Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig in 1934 (age 91)-- Filmmaker Peter Bogdanovich in 1939-- Musician Paul Anka in 1941 (age 84)-- Arnold Schwarzenegger, former California governor\/actor, in 1947 (age 78)-- Actor William Atherton in 1947 (age 78)-- Actor Jean Reno in 1948 (age 77)-- Actor Delta Burke in 1956 (age 69)-- Musician Kate Bush in 1958 (age 67)-- Filmmaker Richard Linklater in 1960 (age 65)-- Actor Laurence Fishburne in 1961 (age 64)-- TV chef Alton Brown in 1962 (age 63)-- Actor Lisa Kudrow in 1963 (age 62)-- Actor Vivica A. Fox in 1964 (age 61)-- Actor Terry Crews in 1968 (age 57)-- Actor Simon Baker in 1969 (age 56)-- Filmmaker Christopher Nolan in 1970 (age 55)-- Actor Tom Green in 1971 (age 54)-- Musician Brad Hargreaves (Third Eye Blind) in 1971 (age 54)-- Actor Christine Taylor in 1971 (age 54)-- Actor Hilary Swank in 1974 (age 51)-- Volleyball Hall of Fame member Misty May-Treanor in 1977 (age 48)-- Actor Jaime Pressly in 1977 (age 48)-- Actor April Bowlby in 1980 (age 45)-- Musician Seth Avett (Avett Brothers) in 1980 (age 45)-- National Soccer Hall of Fame member Hope Solo in 1981 (age 44)-- Actor Yvonne Strahovski in 1982 (age 43)-- Actor Martin Starr in 1982 (age 43)-- Actor Gina Rodriguez in 1984 (age 41)-- Actor Austin North in 1996 (age 29)-- Musician\/producer Finneas O'Connell in 1997 (age 28)-- Actor Joey King in 1999 (age 26)