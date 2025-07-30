Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include:

-- Writer Emily Bronte in 1818

-- Auto pioneer Henry Ford in 1863

-- Artist Henry Moore in 1898

-- Former Major League Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig in 1934 (age 91)

-- Filmmaker Peter Bogdanovich in 1939

-- Musician Paul Anka in 1941 (age 84)

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

-- Arnold Schwarzenegger , former California governor/actor, in 1947 (age 78)

-- Actor William Atherton in 1947 (age 78)

-- Actor Jean Reno in 1948 (age 77)

-- Actor Delta Burke in 1956 (age 69)

-- Musician Kate Bush in 1958 (age 67)

-- Filmmaker Richard Linklater in 1960 (age 65)

-- Actor Laurence Fishburne in 1961 (age 64)

-- TV chef Alton Brown in 1962 (age 63)

-- Actor Lisa Kudrow in 1963 (age 62)

-- Actor Vivica A. Fox in 1964 (age 61)

-- Actor Terry Crews in 1968 (age 57)

-- Actor Simon Baker in 1969 (age 56)

-- Filmmaker Christopher Nolan in 1970 (age 55)

-- Actor Tom Green in 1971 (age 54)

-- Musician Brad Hargreaves (Third Eye Blind) in 1971 (age 54)

-- Actor Christine Taylor in 1971 (age 54)

-- Actor Hilary Swank in 1974 (age 51)

-- Volleyball Hall of Fame member Misty May-Treanor in 1977 (age 48)

-- Actor Jaime Pressly in 1977 (age 48)

-- Actor April Bowlby in 1980 (age 45)

-- Musician Seth Avett (Avett Brothers) in 1980 (age 45)

-- National Soccer Hall of Fame member Hope Solo in 1981 (age 44)

-- Actor Yvonne Strahovski in 1982 (age 43)

-- Actor Martin Starr in 1982 (age 43)

-- Actor Gina Rodriguez in 1984 (age 41)

-- Actor Austin North in 1996 (age 29)

-- Musician/producer Finneas O'Connell in 1997 (age 28)

-- Actor Joey King in 1999 (age 26)