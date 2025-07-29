Lionsgate announced additional home video dates for From the World of John Wick: Ballerina on Tuesday. The film will be available on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD on September 9.

After opening in theaters June 6, Ballerina has been available on premium video-on-demand since July 1.

Ana de Armas stars as Eve Macarro, another assassin in the world inhabited by John Wick (Keanu Reeves). Wick joins her in several scenes in the spinoff and the film also stars Ian McShane and the late Lance Reddick in their roles from the John Wick series.

UPI praised the spinoff in its review for its inventive new action scenes. De Armas and McShane also spoke with UPI about connecting the film to the John Wick franchise.

Ballerina also features music by Evanescence and Halsey. Len Wiseman directed the film.