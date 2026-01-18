Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.They include:-- American orator\/statesman Daniel Webster in 1782-- Juliette Gordon Low, founder of the Girls Scouts, in 1860-- Writer A.A. Milne in 1882-- Comedian\/actor Oliver Hardy in 1892-- Actor Cary Grant in 1904-- Actor Danny Kaye in 1911-- American inventor Ray Dolby in 1933-- Filmmaker John Boorman in 1933 (age 93)-- Former Northern Irish politician\/Nobel Peace Prize laureate John Hume in 1937-- St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame member Curt Flood in 1938-- Musician David Ruffin (Temptations) in 1941-- Musician Bobby Goldsboro in 1941 (age 85)-- Actor\/filmmaker Kevin Costner in 1955 (age 71)-- Actor\/musician Mark Collie in 1956 (age 70)-- Actor Mark Rylance in 1960 (age 66)-- Actor Alison Arngrim in 1962 (age 64)-- Actor Jane Horrocks in 1964 (age 62)-- Comedian\/actor Dave Attell in 1965 (age 61)-- Actor Jesse L. Martin in 1969 (age 57)-- Actor\/wrestler Dave Bautista in 1969 (age 57)-- Musician Jonathan Davis (Korn) in 1971 (age 55)-- Actor Jason Segel in 1980 (age 46)-- Football Hall of Fame member Julius Peppers in 1980 (age 46)-- Actor Becca Tobin in 1986 (age 40)-- Actor Ashleigh Murray in 1988 (age 38)-- Actor Hunter Doohan in 1994 (age 32)-- NFL player Tee Higgins in 1999 (age 27)-- Musician Thomas Raggi (Maneskin) in 2001 (age 25)-- Actor Samuel Joslin in 2002 (age 24)