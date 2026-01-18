Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- American orator/statesman Daniel Webster in 1782

-- Juliette Gordon Low, founder of the Girls Scouts, in 1860

-- Writer A.A. Milne in 1882

-- Comedian/actor Oliver Hardy in 1892

-- Actor Cary Grant in 1904

-- Actor Danny Kaye in 1911

-- American inventor Ray Dolby in 1933

-- Filmmaker John Boorman in 1933 (age 93)

-- Former Northern Irish politician/Nobel Peace Prize laureate John Hume in 1937

-- St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame member Curt Flood in 1938

-- Musician David Ruffin (Temptations) in 1941

-- Musician Bobby Goldsboro in 1941 (age 85)

-- Actor/musician Mark Collie in 1956 (age 70)

-- Actor Mark Rylance in 1960 (age 66)

-- Actor Alison Arngrim in 1962 (age 64)

-- Actor Jane Horrocks in 1964 (age 62)

-- Comedian/actor Dave Attell in 1965 (age 61)

-- Actor Jesse L. Martin in 1969 (age 57)

-- Actor/wrestler Dave Bautista in 1969 (age 57)

-- Musician Jonathan Davis (Korn) in 1971 (age 55)

-- Actor Jason Segel in 1980 (age 46)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Julius Peppers in 1980 (age 46)

-- Actor Becca Tobin in 1986 (age 40)

-- Actor Ashleigh Murray in 1988 (age 38)

-- Actor Hunter Doohan in 1994 (age 32)

-- NFL player Tee Higgins in 1999 (age 27)

-- Musician Thomas Raggi (Maneskin) in 2001 (age 25)

-- Actor Samuel Joslin in 2002 (age 24)