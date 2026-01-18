Dexter Sol Ansell and Peter Claffey say their characters' glaringly obvious contradictions are what make Dunk and Egg such a good team in the new Game of Thrones prequel, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

"You wouldn't think they would really get along, but when you actually get them together, Egg learns so many different things from Dunk and Dunk learns so many different things from Egg," Dexter, 11, told UPI in a recent round-table interview with reporters at New York Comic Con. "It kind of works."

"There is a symbiosis of knowledge and navigation through this world, especially in the first couple of episodes. It shines through even more when they are not fully sure who either of each other is," noted Claffey, 29. "The fact that it maintains like that is a really lovely relationship to play on screen."

Premiering Sunday on HBO, the six-episode fantasy drama is based on the Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas by George R.R. Martin, which take place about 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

The prequel follows an ambitious hedge knight named Ser Duncan the Tall (Claffey) and his precocious boy squire Egg (Dexter).

Asked how the actors worked together to make their on-screen friendship so believable, Dexter replied: "Pretty much the arcades. We went every weekend and we rang up our tickets. So, now we've got thousands and thousands of tickets. Luckily, we cashed them out. But I imagine we had 100,000."

"We would just bond on the weekends, go out, have a nice Five Guys [dinner,]" he added. "I love the milkshakes. I always get Oreo crumbs and peanut butter is the best."

Claffey added: "We just spent a good bit of time together and he's got a lovely family and Mom and I'd come up and we'd work through lines together.

"We played a lot of chess," Claffey said. "I beat him the first time and then he beat me every single other time, which is fairly self-explanatory."

The actors said they were thrilled to meet Martin, the best-selling author upon whose novels the franchise is based.

"He was very nice," Dexter recalled. "He said I literally jumped out of the books and that was so nice to hear. He motivated us."

Claffey said he was a Game of Thrones admirer going into the prequel and didn't know what to expect when he heard he was going to meet Martin.

"You know when you see someone and they're so famous, they don't feel real? And, then, you actually see them in person and you're like, 'What?' And, then, you're talking to them and stuff?" Claffey explained.

"It was, literally, like that. I'm a massive TV fan of Game of Thrones. And, then, we got to go for dinner with him. That was lovely."

Show-runner Ira Parker said he was excited to join the fictional, medieval world of Westeros, while also spinning a fresh, funny new tale that stands on its own.

"The tone of these stories is, obviously, so different from Song of Ice and Fire, just because we've shifted perspective, because we're starting from the ground up at the show and we've really let that be the guiding light," Parker said.

"Everything goes back to Dunk. How does Dunk feel? We want the audience to come along for this journey and feel, in the opening of the show, when he loses not only his master, but the only father figure he's ever had, in truth, the only friend he has in the whole world, probably the only person who even knows he exists, is now gone," Parker added.

"It really gives him an opportunity to set off, to try and do something new. And we've taken that on as our own mantle, as our own charge to try and do something new, but stay true to this world that everybody loves and will continue to love as we go forward here."