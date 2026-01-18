Finn Wolfhard hosted the first 2026 edition of Saturday Night Live this weekend.

His former Stranger Things co-stars Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin dropped by unexpectedly as the 23-year-old actor performed his opening monologue.

Keeping with the theme, the trio also appeared in a pre-recorded video proposing possible Stranger Things spin-offs, such as a Sex and the City-type comedy.

Other possibilities mentioned were a drama with Steve teaching troubled kids and Nancy as a reporter covering the infamous O.J. Simpson Bronco chase.

Rapper A$AP Rocky was the evening's musical guest.

The fifth and final season of the 1980s-themed, sci-fi series, Stranger Things, dropped on New Year's Eve.