Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include:

-- Salmon P. Chase, sixth chief justice of the United States, in 1808

-- Actor Frances Sternhagen in 1930

-- Actor Rip Taylor in 1935

-- Actor Richard Moll in 1943

-- Musician Trevor Rabin (Yes) in 1954 (age 72)

-- Actor Kevin Anderson in 1960 (age 66)

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

-- Musician Trace Adkins in 1962 (age 64)

-- Actor Penelope Ann Miller in 1964 (age 62)

-- Actor Patrick Dempsey in 1966 (age 60)

-- TV producer Shonda Rhimes in 1970 (age 56)

-- Entrepreneur/political candidate Andrew Yang in 1975 (age 51)

-- Actor Michael Pena in 1976 (age 50)

-- Actor Ross McCall in 1976 (age 50)

-- Actor Orlando Bloom in 1977 (age 49)

-- Actor Jill Wagner in 1979 (age 47)

-- TV meteorologist Ginger Zee in 1981 (age 45)

-- Actor Ruth Wilson in 1982 (age 44)

-- Actor Julian Morris in 1983 (age 43)

-- Actor Liam Hemsworth in 1990 (age 36)

-- Actor Natalia Dyer in 1995 (age 31)

-- Maori Queen NgÄ Wai Hono i te PÅ in 1997 (age 29)

-- NHL player Connor McDavid in 1997 (age 29)