Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.They include:-- Salmon P. Chase, sixth chief justice of the United States, in 1808-- Actor Frances Sternhagen in 1930-- Actor Rip Taylor in 1935-- Actor Richard Moll in 1943-- Musician Trevor Rabin (Yes) in 1954 (age 72)-- Actor Kevin Anderson in 1960 (age 66)-- Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus in 1961 (age 65)-- Musician Trace Adkins in 1962 (age 64)-- Actor Penelope Ann Miller in 1964 (age 62)-- Actor Patrick Dempsey in 1966 (age 60)-- TV producer Shonda Rhimes in 1970 (age 56)-- Entrepreneur\/political candidate Andrew Yang in 1975 (age 51)-- Actor Michael Pena in 1976 (age 50)-- Actor Ross McCall in 1976 (age 50)-- Actor Orlando Bloom in 1977 (age 49)-- Actor Jill Wagner in 1979 (age 47)-- TV meteorologist Ginger Zee in 1981 (age 45)-- Actor Ruth Wilson in 1982 (age 44)-- Actor Julian Morris in 1983 (age 43)-- Actor Liam Hemsworth in 1990 (age 36)-- Actor Natalia Dyer in 1995 (age 31)-- Maori Queen Ng\u0101 Wai Hono i te P\u014d in 1997 (age 29)-- NHL player Connor McDavid in 1997 (age 29)