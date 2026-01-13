Best-selling author Colleen Hoover said on her Instagram Story that she was undergoing treatment for cancer just as Woman Down, her first new book in three years, was released.

"Second to last day of radiation!" Hoover, 46, captioned a mirror selfie of her wearing a hospital gown Monday.

"Wish I could blame the facial expression and hair on @texasoncology but they've been great. Hope you never need them, but highly recommend them."

Last week, she opened up a bit about her health crisis on Facebook.

"I got results back today from the geneticist that say my cancer did not come from family genes. It also didn't come from the two main causes of the cancer, which are HPV and excessive hormones," she said.

"This means it was more than likely environmental/lifestyle, which is lack of exercise, poor diet and stress. I'm happy and grateful to be alive but I hate vegetables. I hate when I have to get off the couch," she added. "I hate sweating.I hate when science is right. If you see me at the gym, don't even tell me good job. If you see me at a restaurant eating grilled chicken and drinking water, I'm probably real mad about it."

Hoover is the author of It Ends with Us and Regretting You, which have both been turned into hit movies.

A screen adaptation of Verity starring Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson also is in the works.