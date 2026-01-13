NBC has pulled Timothy Busfield's Law & Order: SVU episode from this week's schedule as the thirtysomething and West Wing actor faces allegations of child sex abuse.

The episode titled, "Corrosive," in which Busfield guest stars as a judge was to air on Thursday.

Taking its place will be "Fidelis Ad Mortem," the episode that was scheduled for broadcast on Jan. 22.

Busfield previously guest starred on the show in 2011 and he directed two episodes in 2019.

An arrest warrant was issued Friday for Busfield after the actor was charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor and child abuse.

The allegations stem from Busfield's relationship with twin 11-year-old brothers from New Mexico who appeared in 2024 on the TV show, The Cleaning Lady, which Busfield directed and executive produced.

The Albuquerque Police Department said it is working with U.S. Marshals to find and arrest Busfield, who is married to Little House on the Prairie icon Melissa Gilbert.