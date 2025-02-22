Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.They include:-- George Washington, first president of the United States, in 1732-- Philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer in 1788-- Robert Baden-Powell, founder of the Boy Scout movement, in 1857-- Physicist Heinrich Hertz, discoverer of radio waves, in 1857-- Poet Edna St. Vincent Millay in 1892-- Actor\/TV producer Sheldon Leonard in 1907-- Actor Robert Young in 1907-- TV personality Don Pardo in 1918-- Actor Paul Dooley in 1928 (age 97)-- U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy in 1932-- Filmmaker Jonathan Demme in 1944-- Writer Richard North Patterson in 1947 (age 78)-- International Motorsports Hall of Fame member Niki Lauda in 1949-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Julius "Dr. J" Erving in 1950 (age 75)-- Actor Julie Walters in 1950 (age 75)-- Tunisian President Kais Saied in 1958 (age 67)-- Actor Kyle MacLachlan in 1959 (age 66)-- Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin in 1962-- World Golf Hall of Fame member Vijay Singh in 1963 (age 62)-- Actor\/comedian Rachel Dratch in 1966 (age 59)-- Actor Paul Lieberstein in 1967 (age 58)-- Actor Jeri Ryan in 1968 (age 57)-- Actor Thomas Jane in 1969 (age 56)-- TV personality\/writer Clinton Kelly in 1969 (age 56)-- Musician Scott Phillips (Creed) in 1973 (age 52)-- Musician James Blunt in 1974 (age 51)-- Actor Drew Barrymore in 1975 (age 50)-- Actor Zach Roerig in 1985 (age 40)-- Actor Callie Haverda in 2007 (age 18)