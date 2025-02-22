Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- George Washington, first president of the United States, in 1732

-- Philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer in 1788

-- Robert Baden-Powell, founder of the Boy Scout movement, in 1857

-- Physicist Heinrich Hertz, discoverer of radio waves, in 1857

-- Poet Edna St. Vincent Millay in 1892

-- Actor/TV producer Sheldon Leonard in 1907

-- Actor Robert Young in 1907

-- TV personality Don Pardo in 1918

-- Actor Paul Dooley in 1928 (age 97)

-- U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy in 1932

-- Filmmaker Jonathan Demme in 1944

-- Writer Richard North Patterson in 1947 (age 78)

-- International Motorsports Hall of Fame member Niki Lauda in 1949

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Julius "Dr. J" Erving in 1950 (age 75)

-- Actor Julie Walters in 1950 (age 75)

-- Tunisian President Kais Saied in 1958 (age 67)

-- Actor Kyle MacLachlan in 1959 (age 66)

-- Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin in 1962

-- World Golf Hall of Fame member Vijay Singh in 1963 (age 62)

-- Actor/comedian Rachel Dratch in 1966 (age 59)

-- Actor Paul Lieberstein in 1967 (age 58)

-- Actor Jeri Ryan in 1968 (age 57)

-- Actor Thomas Jane in 1969 (age 56)

-- TV personality/writer Clinton Kelly in 1969 (age 56)

-- Musician Scott Phillips (Creed) in 1973 (age 52)

-- Musician James Blunt in 1974 (age 51)

-- Actor Drew Barrymore in 1975 (age 50)

-- Actor Zach Roerig in 1985 (age 40)

-- Actor Callie Haverda in 2007 (age 18)