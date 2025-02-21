Warner Bros. has announced the animated film The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is set to stream on Max beginning Feb. 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenji Kamiyama, well known for his work on Blade Runner: Black Lotus, directs the movie, which takes place nearly 200 years prior to story detailed in the original Lord of the Rings films.

"A sudden attack by Wulf, a clever and ruthless Dunlending lord seeking vengeance for the death of his father, forces Helm and his people to make a daring last stand in the ancient stronghold of the Hornburg..." an official synopsis reads. "Finding herself in an increasingly desperate situation, Hera, the daughter of Helm, must summon the will to lead the resistance against a deadly enemy intent on their total destruction."

Brian Cox and Gaia Wise lend their voices to Helm and Hera, respectively. The cast also includes Luke Pasqualino, Miranda Otto, Lorraine Ashbourne, Yazdan Qafouri, Benjamin Wainwright, Laurence Ubong Williams, Shaun Dooley, Michael Wildman, Jude Akuwudike, Bilal Hasna and Janine Duvitski.

The movie hit theaters in December.