Kendrick Lamar's GNX is the No. 1 album in the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 is SZA's SOS, followed by The Weeknd 's Hurry Up Tomorrow at No. 3, Bad Bunny's Debi Tirar Mas Fotos at No. 4 and Chappell Roan's Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft at No. 6, Sabrina Carpenter's Short n'Sweet at No. 7, Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 8, Lamar's DAMN. at No. 9 and Lamar's good kid, m.A.A.d. city at No. 10.

Lamar and SZA headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show earlier this month.