Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.They include:-- Scottish chemist Charles Macintosh, who patented a waterproof fabric, in 1766-- Industrialist Charles Goodyear in 1800-- Andrew Johnson, 17th president of the United States, in 1808-- Gen. Billy Mitchell, father of the U.S. Air Force, in 1879-- Golf course designer Pete Dye in 1925-- Actor Inga Swenson in 1932-- Actor Ed Flanders in 1934-- Actor Mary Tyler Moore in 1936-- Football Hall of Fame member Ray Nitschke in 1936-- Actor Jon Voight in 1938 (age 85)-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Rick Danko in 1943-- Singer Marianne Faithfull in 1946 (age 77)-- Actor Ted Danson in 1947 (age 76)-- Actor Jon Polito in 1950-- Singer Yvonne Elliman in 1951 (age 72)-- Comedian Paula Poundstone in 1959 (age 64)-- Actor Michael Cudlitz in 1964 (age 59)-- Television journalist Ashleigh Banfield in 1967 (age 56)-- Actor Jude Law in 1972 (age 51)-- Actor Mekhi Phifer in 1974 (age 49)-- Actor Danny McBride in 1976 (age 47)-- Actor Diego Luna in 1979 (age 44)-- Actor Alison Brie in 1982 (age 41)-- Actor Iain De Caestecker in 1987 (age 36)-- Actor Jane Levy in 1989 (age 34)-- Actor Ross Lynch in 1995 (age 28)-- Actor Dylan Minnette in 1996 (age 27)