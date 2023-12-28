Netflix is teasing Break Point Season 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Thursday.

Break Point is a sports docuseries featuring professional tennis players. Season 2 will revisit key moments from the 2023 Grand Slam season, including the Hologic WTA Tour and ATP tour.

Season 2 features Aryna Sabalenka, Maria Sakkari, Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff, Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Daniil Mededev and other tennis pros.

The trailer teases a "changing of the guard" in professional tennis as Gauff, Carlos Alcarez, Ben Shelton and other young stars dominate the competition.

"Tennis has a new crop of players, fresh and ready and hungry," one person says in a voiceover.

Break Point Season 2 premieres Jan. 10 on Netflix.