Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas and Charmed alum Kapil Talwalkar won't appear in Night Court Season 2 after starring as court clerk Neil Valluri in the first season of the reboot.

Talwalkar has been written out of the courtroom sitcom, which is being taken in new creative directions, Deadline and The Wrap reported Thursday.

Season 1, which is streaming on Peacock, set up Neil as a possible love interest for Judge Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch), but Neil was not part of Saturday's holiday episode and is not expected to be included in Season 2, which premieres Tuesday.

Talwalkar has not commented publicly on his departure.

The show is a sequel to the original Night Court, which aired 1984-1992 and starred Harry Anderson as Abby's father Judge Harry Stone.