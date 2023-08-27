Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.They include:-- German philosopher Georg Hegel in 1770-- Novelist Theodore Dreiser in 1871-- English automaker Charles Rolls in 1877-- Photographer Man Ray in 1890-- British novelist C.S. Forester in 1899-- Lyndon Baines Johnson, 36th president of the United States, in 1908-- Singer\/actor Tommy Sands in 1937 (age 86)-- Writer William Least Heat-Moon in 1939 (age 84)-- Actor Tuesday Weld in 1943 (age 80)-- Actor Barbara Bach in 1947 (age 76)-- Actor Paul Reubens in 1952-- Golf Hall of Fame member Bernhard Langer in 1957 (age 66)-- Fashion designer\/director Tom Ford in 1961 (age 62)-- Actor Chandra Wilson in 1969 (age 54)-- Actor Sarah Chalke in 1976 (age 47)-- Actor Aaron Paul in 1979 (age 44)-- Actor Patrick J. Adams in 1981 (age 42)-- Actor Kayla Ewell in 1985 (age 38)-- Actor Blake Jenner in 1992 (age 31)-- Singer Kim Petras in 1992 (age 31)-- Actor Jessie Mei Li in 1995 (age 28)-- Rapper Rod Wave, born Rodarius Green, in 1998 (age 25)