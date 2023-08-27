Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- German philosopher Georg Hegel in 1770

-- Novelist Theodore Dreiser in 1871

-- English automaker Charles Rolls in 1877

-- Photographer Man Ray in 1890

-- British novelist C.S. Forester in 1899

-- Lyndon Baines Johnson, 36th president of the United States, in 1908

-- Singer/actor Tommy Sands in 1937 (age 86)

-- Writer William Least Heat-Moon in 1939 (age 84)

-- Actor Tuesday Weld in 1943 (age 80)

-- Actor Barbara Bach in 1947 (age 76)

-- Actor Paul Reubens in 1952

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Bernhard Langer in 1957 (age 66)

-- Fashion designer/director Tom Ford in 1961 (age 62)

-- Actor Chandra Wilson in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Sarah Chalke in 1976 (age 47)

-- Actor Aaron Paul in 1979 (age 44)

-- Actor Patrick J. Adams in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor Kayla Ewell in 1985 (age 38)

-- Actor Blake Jenner in 1992 (age 31)

-- Singer Kim Petras in 1992 (age 31)

-- Actor Jessie Mei Li in 1995 (age 28)

-- Rapper Rod Wave, born Rodarius Green, in 1998 (age 25)