Days of Our Lives icon Arleen Sorkin, who also was the original voice of villain Harley Quinn in numerous animated TV shows and movies, has died at the age of 67.

ADVERTISEMENT

She died Thursday, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

No cause has been reported, but the actress -- who played Calliope Jones on Days off and on from 1984 through 2010 -- suffered from unspecified health issues that kept her from working in live-action projects in recent years.

"Rest in Peace, Arleen Sorkin, the incredibly talented original voice of Harley Quinn, who helped to create the character so many of us love. Love to her family and friends," James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios, posted on Instagram Saturday.

Mark Hamill, who played the Joker to Sorkin's Harley Quinn in the cartoons, tweeted: "Devastated to learn we've lost the brilliant Arleen Sorkin. Not just a wonderful talent, but a truly wonderful person. I'm grateful not only to have worked with her, but to have been her friend. Sending my heartfelt condolences to her family & loved ones."

Sorkin's other TV credits include Saturday Night Live, Duet, Open House, Dream On and Perry Mason: The Case of the Killer Kiss.

She was also a comedy troupe member and cabaret performer in the 1970s and '80s.