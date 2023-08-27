Dancing with the Stars veterans Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert exchanged marriage vows in Monterey County, Calif., on Saturday.

"We're in a redwood forest, but we got married right in front of this mother tree that's surrounded by all these smaller trees," Erbert told People.com.

"They drop all the seeds, and it plants kind of like an army of children to protect the mother. The symbolism of it was beautiful. We're here, planting our seeds to grow our family."

Hough, 38, wore a traditional black tuxedo and bow-tie and Erbert, 28, chose an off-the-shoulder white gown and veil to wear on their happy day.

The couple, who announced their engagement in June 2022, shared People's exclusive coverage of their wedding on their personal Instagram accounts.

Hough also wrote in a separate Instagram post: "I sat down at the piano, thinking about our relationship and the massive step of committing my life to you.

"The amount of life we have already shared is pretty incredible. This video is a just a tiny snippet of what we've already experienced," he added. "Life seems to be moving so fast, I want to hold back time as much as I possibly can to savor each and every moment with you. I can't wait to continue building memories and a beautiful life with you, together."

Erbert replied in the comments section: "I love you from the deepest depths of my heart. Thank you for choosing me in this life."

The couple met on Dancing with the Stars in 2015.

Hough was a lead pro dancer on the show and is now a judge, while Erbert is a DWTS troupe dancer who has performed on several DWTS live stage tours.