Disney+ has canceled its medical dramedy, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., after two seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deadline and Variety reported the news Friday.

Created by Kourtney Kang, the show starred Peyton Elizabeth Lee as the 16-year-old titular doctor, Lahela "Doogie" KameÄloha.

Kathleen Rose Perkins, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Jason Scott Lee and Ronny Chieng co-starred.

The streaming service also recently passed on making additional episodes of National Treasure, Big Shot, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, The Mysterious Benedict Society, Diary of a Future President and Turner & Hooch.