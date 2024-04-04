Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Social reformer Dorothea Dix in 1802

-- Inventor Linus Yale, developer of the cylinder lock, in 1821

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Tris Speaker in 1888

-- Actor Bea Benaderet in 1906

-- Blues musician Muddy Waters, born McKinley Morganfield, in 1913

-- Author Maya Angelou in 1928

-- Actor Anthony Perkins in 1932

-- Music producer Clive Davis in 1932 (age 92)

-- Former baseball Commissioner A. Bartlett Giamatti in 1938

-- South African musician Hugh Masekela in 1939

-- Golf Hall of Fame member JoAnne Carner in 1939 (age 85)

-- Author Kitty Kelley in 1942 (age 82)

-- Actor Christine Lahti in 1950 (age 74)

-- Musician Steve Gatlin (Gatlin Brothers) in 1951 (age 73)

-- Actor Mary-Margaret Humes in 1954 (age 70)

-- TV writer/producer David E. Kelley in 1956 (age 68)

-- Actor Hugo Weaving in 1960 (age 64)

-- Irish television talk show host Graham Norton in 1963 (age 61)

-- Actor David Cross in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Robert Downey Jr. in 1965 (age 59)

-- Musician Josh Todd (Buckcherry) in 1970 (age 54)

-- Singer Jill Scott in 1972 (age 52)

-- Musician Magnus Sveningsson (Cardigans) in 1972 (age 52)

-- Magician David Blaine in 1973 (age 51)

-- Actor James Roday Rodriguez in 1976 (age 48)

-- Actor Heath Ledger in 1979

-- Actor Natasha Lyonne in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Eric Andre in 1983 (age 41)

-- Singer/TV personality Todrick Hall in 1985 (age 39)

-- Singer/actor Jamie Lynn Spears in 1991 (age 33)

-- Singer Austin Mahone in 1996 (age 28)