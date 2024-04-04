Beyonce surprises fans with 'Texas Hold 'Em (Pony Up Remix)'
UPI News Service, 04/04/2024
Beyonce has surprised fans with a remix of her single "Texas Hold 'Em."
The 42-year-old singer released "Texas Hold 'Em (Pony Up Remix)" on Thursday.
The original version of the song appears on Beyonce's first country music album, Cowboy Carter, released last week.
Beyonce released "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages" ahead of the album in February. "Texas Hold 'Em" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country chart, making Beyonce the first Black woman to top the chart.
