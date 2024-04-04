Beyonce has surprised fans with a remix of her single "Texas Hold 'Em."

ADVERTISEMENT

The 42-year-old singer released "Texas Hold 'Em (Pony Up Remix)" on Thursday.

The original version of the song appears on Beyonce's first country music album, Cowboy Carter, released last week.

Beyonce released "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages" ahead of the album in February. "Texas Hold 'Em" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country chart, making Beyonce the first Black woman to top the chart.

Cowboy Carter also features several collaborations, including "Smoke Hour Willie Nelson" with Willie Nelson, "II Most Wanted" with Miley Cyrus, and "Levii's Jeans" with Post Malone, along with a reimagined version of the Dolly Parton hit "Jolene."