Well Go USA released the trailer for The Last Stop in Yuma County on Wednesday. The film is in theaters and on digital video-on-demand May 10.

The thriller depicts a standoff at a Yuma County diner. Two bank robbers hold a waitress and a customer hostage.

Then the rest of the regulars start pouring in, complicating the situation. The trailer shows other characters make a play for the money too and everyone pulls guns at some point.

The Last Stop in Yuma County premiered at Fantastic Fest in September. It currently has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes from 13 reviews.

Jim Cummings, Jocelin Donahue, Richard Brake, Faizon Love, Barbara Crampton, Alexandra Essoe star. Francis Galluppi wrote and directed.