WOW Presents Plus+ released the trailer for RuPaul's Drag Race Live UNTUCKED on Wednesday. The show premieres April 17 on the streaming service.

The docuseries goes behind the scenes with the performers of the Las Vegas residency. Latrice Royale, Pangina Heals, Derrick Barry, Lawrence Chaney, Coco Montrese, Bosco and Kennedy Davenport are featured.

The trailer shows performers falling on stage, taking a beating and ripping off each other's wigs in the dressing room. Six half hour episodes stream weekly and the show continues at the Flamingo.

UPI will present interviews with the cast of Drag Race Live UNTUCKED prior to the April 17 premiere.