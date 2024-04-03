Max announced the premiere date for the movie Turtles All the Way Down on Wednesday. The film premieres May 2 on the streaming service

Isabela Merced as a 17-year-old dealing with anxiety in an adaptation of John Green's book. Hannah Marks directs.

Cree, Felix Mallard, Maliq Johnson, Poorna Jagannathan, Judy Reyes, and J. Smith-Cameron also star.

Green's books such as The Fault in Our Stars and Paper Towns in to films, and the Hulu series Looking For Alaska. Merced recently appeared in Madame Web. Previously she starred in Instant Family, Dora and the Lost City and Transformers: The Last Knight.

New Line Cinema and Temple Hill produced Turtles All the Way Down. Green, Elizabeth Berger, Isaac Aptaker, Richard Brener, Nikki Ramey, Paulina Sussman, Laura Quicksilver, Bart Lipton, John Green, and Rosianna Halse Rojas are executive producers.

Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner produce.