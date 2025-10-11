Former "Family Matters" actor Darius McCrary was arrested close to the U.S.-Mexico border in San Diego on Sunday and is being held without bail after being declared a fugitive.

McCrary, 49, has a felony warrant for his arrest after he missed a scheduled court appearance for unpaid child support in Michigan, Entertainment Weekly reported on Friday.

U.S. Border Patrol officers arrested McCrary after discovering a fugitive arrest warrant for him in Michigan.

"He did not know at the time that he had a warrant, or he would have taken care of it," Ann Barlow, McCrary's representative, told Entertainment Weekly.

"He was going to Tijuana, partnering with a real estate developer that was building homes for the homeless in Tijuana," she said.

"Mr. McCrary was there to speak encouragement and light to the homeless."

He has a court hearing scheduled on Wednesday, and the arrest is his third over the past 10 years, according to People.

McCrary played the role of Eddie Winslow in 215 "Family Matters" episodes from 1989 to 1998, IMDb shows.

He also played the character Malcolm Winters in 86 episodes of the popular soap opera "The Young and the Restless" from 2009 to 2011, was cast as the voice of Jazz in the 2007 Transformers film and has produced several films.

His acting credits show he mostly worked consistently from 1987 to 2025, with a brief lull from 1989 to 1993.