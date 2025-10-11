Welsh musician and convicted pedophile Ian Watkins was killed in a prison attack in Yorkshire, England on Saturday. He was 48.

The London Evening Standard, Rolling Stone and TMZ said the former Lostprophets singer was stabbed to death in the facility where he has been serving a 29-year sentence for 13 child sex offenses, including the attempted rape of a fan's baby, as well as the creation and possession of child pornography.

Watkins was pronounced dead at the scene and the incident is under investigation.

He had been behind bars since 2013 when he pleaded guilty to an array of charges.

At the time, he insisted he was a drug addict with no recollection of the acts.