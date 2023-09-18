South Korean singer D.O. is back with new music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop star, a member of the boy band EXO, released the solo EP Expectation and a music video for the song "Somebody" on Monday.

The "Somebody" video shows D.O. work as a cameraman on set, where he falls for one of the actresses. The pair form a sweet friendship.

Expectation also features the songs "Lost," "The View," "Ordinary Days," "Wonder" and "I Do." D.O. released an animated music video for "I Do" earlier this month.

Expectation is D.O.'s second solo EP after Empathy, released in July 2021.

EXO also consists of Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, Kai and Sehun, The group released a new album, Exist, in July.