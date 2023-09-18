NBC released the trailer for Quantum Leap Season 2 on Monday. The series returns Oct. 4 at 8 p.m., moving to Wednesdays after Season 1 aired Mondays at 10.

Raymond Lee plays Dr. Ben Song, a time traveler leaping into different bodies in different times. Season 2 showcases Egypt 1961, 1992 Los Angeles at the beginning of the Rodney King riots, 1949 Area 51, the future of 20250 and the Salem Witch Trials of 1692.

Ben can leap into either men or women of different times. NBC previously announced the additions of Eliza Taylor and Peter Gadiot to the regular cast.

The trailer shows Ben telling Hannah (Taylor) he is a time traveler from the future. Hannah greets this news with curiosity rather than skepticism.

Quantum Leap began filming Season 2 prior to the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Radio and Television Artists strike. They have completed at least eight episodes, with the Egypt episode airing Dec. 6.