USA Network and Syfy are giving a glimpse of Chucky Season 3.

The networks shared a trailer for the season Monday featuring Zachary Arthur, Bji¶rgvin Arnarson and Alyvia Alyn Lind

Chucky is a horror series based on the Child's Play movies and is a sequel to the 2017 film Cult of Chucky. The show follows the titular Chucky (voiced by Brad Dourif), a serial killer whose soul was transferred into a doll.

Season 3 will see Chucky head to the White House, where he infiltrates the First Family. Devon Sawa plays the president, while Arthur, Arnarson and Lind return as Jake, Devon and Lexy, three teens determined to stop Chucky.

The trailer gives a glimpse of Saturday Night Live's Sarah Sherman and Kenan Thompson, who will have cameos in the new season.

Thompson will also star in Good Burger 2, which premieres on Paramount+ in November.

Chucky is created by Don Mancini, who created the Child's Play franchise. Season 3 will premiere Oct. 5 at 9 p.m. EDT on USA Network and Syfy.