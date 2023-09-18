Organizers have announced the dates for the 2024 Tribeca Festival.

The 23rd annual event will take place June 15-16, 2024, in New York City.

Tribeca Festival showcases creative innovation across film, TV, immersive, games, audio storytelling, talks and more.

"We're proud to be the launchpad for the next generation of artists. The 23rd Tribeca Festival will be a groundbreaking cultural event that shifts how audiences receive and react to entertainment," festival CEO and co-founder Jane Rosenthal said in a statement.

Submissions are open now in all programming categories, including Features, NOW, Shorts, Games, Immersive, Audio Storytelling and Tribeca X.

Tribeca Festival was founded in 2001 and is presented by OKX.

This year's festival featured over 550 events and drew more than 130,000 participants. Highlights included the world premieres of Cypher and A Strange Path.