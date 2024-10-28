Colman Domingo portrays a media pundit who finds himself in the heart of a dangerous conspiracy in The Madness.

Netflix is teasing the new series, which premieres on the streamer Nov. 28.

In a short preview, released Monday, Domingo walks into what appears to be a dark interrogation room. The overhead shot gives the viewers a glimpse of the scene from a security camera point-of-view.

A disembodied voice says, "I'm telling you, it was a setup. Now I'm being questioned. I've got a bullseye on my back..."

Domingo's character, Muncie Daniels, happens upon a corpse in the Poconos mountains, and mayhem ensues.

"He finds himself framed for the murder of a notorious white supremacist," a logline reads.

Domingo, 54, said he was excited about the story.

"It was a unique protagonist, one that I had never seen or experienced," he told Netflix's Tudum.

Domingo won an Emmy for "Outstanding Guest Actor" in Euphoria in 2022, and has starred in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Zola and Fear the Walking Dead.

Marsha Stephanie Blake, Gabrielle Graham, John Ortiz, Tasmin Topolski and Thaddeus J. Mixon also star.