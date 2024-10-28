Paramount+ released the trailer for the documentary Larger Than Life: Reign of the Boy Bands on Monday. The movie premieres Nov. 12.

The documentary chronicles *NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, 98 Degrees, HANSON, New Kids on the Block, New Edition, The Osmonds and SEVENTEEN. Nick Lachey , Donny Osmond, the Hanson brothers, Donnie Wahlberg and more appear in the trailer.

"I love boy bands," Wahlberg says of New Kids on the Block. "I'm proud to say I'm in a boy band."

Lachey discusses hardships he faced in 98 Degrees.

"Being in a boy band, you go through really, really hard times," Lachey says.

Osmond, of Donny & Marie, experienced thongs of teenagers before the boys above.

"I think somebody's hurt and then I realize they're screaming for us," Osmond says. "I wanted to have them pull me in the audience and just rip me apart."

The documentary also includes AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys, Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass of *NSYNC, Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees, Michael Bivins of New Edition and Bel Biv DeVoe, Hoshi and Vernon of SEVENTEEN and solo artist Tiffany.

