Jon Stewart will continue to host The Daily Show through December 2025.

"I've truly enjoyed being back working with the incredible team at The Daily Show and Comedy Central," said the comedian, 61. "I was really hoping they'd allow me to do every other Monday, but I'll just have to suck it up..."

Stewart returned to executive produce and serve as the show's Monday night host in February after eight years away from the desk. His first night back attracted over 3 million viewers.

When Stewart is not hosting, Desi Lydic, Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta and Jordan Klepper step in.

Prior to his departure, Stewart anchored the show between 1999 and 2015.

Paramount Global's co-CEO Chris McCarthy said of Stewart, "Jon's incisive intellect and sharp wit make him one of the most important voices in political and cultural commentary today."