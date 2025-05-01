Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons film 'Bugonia' to open in October
UPI News Service, 05/01/2025
Focus Features announced the release date for the film Bugonia on Thursday. Bugonia will open in New York and Los Angeles Oct. 24 and nationwide on Oct. 31.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bugonia is the latest collaboration between director Yorgos Lanthimos and stars Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons. The trio made Kinds of Kindness, and Stone starred in Lanthimos' The Favourite and Poor Things.
In Bugonia, two men kidnap a CEO because they believe she is an alien out to destroy the world. Aiden Delbis, Stavros Halkias and Alicia Silverstone also star.
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.