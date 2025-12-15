Lily Collins, who plays Emily Cooper in Emily in Paris, is counting down to the show's upcoming Season 5 premiere.

In an Instagram post Monday, the actress, 36, can be seen in a yellow strapless dress with a scarf and black tights.

"Un, deux, trois?" she says. "Or is it uno, due, tre? Emily in Paris is back with new episodes in just three days."

Season 5, which arrives on Netflix Thursday, will see Emily continuing her work for Agence Grateau marketing in Italy, and exploring a relationship with Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini).

She straddles Rome and Paris in the upcoming chapter of the show, which also stars Philippine Leroy-Bealieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Lucien Lavisount, Thalia Besson, Paul Forman, Arnaud Binard, Bryan Greenberg, Michele Laroque and Minnie Driver.

Driver, who is joining the upcoming season as a princess, said she was attracted to the show because of the writing, per Variety.

"The writing was really great and I feel like I know women like this -- they're women who, they kind of look one way, but you never know the whole story, and they're funny and they're survivors. It's never going to be over for them. They're going to keep fighting all the way through. I love women like this," she told the outlet in an interview.

Earlier, the cast shared clips from their "magical ride aboard the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express" that took them to Paris for the world premiere.

"We're about to travel from Venice to Paris to see you on Monday at the world premiere," Park said before blowing a kiss to the camera.

The video also included shots of the train's interior, and moments of singing, dancing and games.