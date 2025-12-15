Netflix is teasing the upcoming season of Bridgerton, which arrives on the streamer in two parts.

The first segment premieres Jan. 29, followed by the second segment Feb. 26.

"Indeed, this season we may witness just what happens when one must choose between fantasy and reality," a post on the show's official X account reads.

That post includes a short clip of Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha) and Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) standing side by side, facing the camera.

Benedict turns to look at Sophie, and once he returns his gaze to the camera, Sophie turns to look at him.

Julia Quinn's novel An Offer from a Gentleman serves as the inspiration for Season 4, which, according to Thompson "is a bit of a twist on Cinderella."

Season 4 will also star Jonathan Bailey, Victor Alli, Adjoa Andoh, Julie Andrews, Lorraine Ashbourne, Simone Ashley, Masali Baduza, Nichola Coughlan, Hannah Dodd, Daniel Francis, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Martins Imhangbe, Claudia Jessie, Luke Newton, Katie Leung, Michelle Mao, Emma Naomi, Golda Rosheuvel, Hugh Sachs, Will Tilston, Polly Walker, Isabella Wei and Oli Higginson.