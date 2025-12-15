Slow Horses actor Zachary Hart will star in the live-action adaptation of the 2007 video game Assassin's Creed, Netflix announced Monday.

The series will also star Toby Wallace and Lola Petticrew.

"When we first announced our partnership with Ubisoft in 2020, we set out with ambitious goal to bring the rich, expansive world of Assassin's Creed to life in bold new ways. Now, after years of dedicated collaboration, it's inspiring to see just how far that vision has come," said Netflix executive Peter Friedlander in a statement.

The streamer has not yet announced who Hart, Wallace or Petticrew will portray in the series.

The thriller will follow "the secret war between two shadowy factions" as characters attempt "to preserve free will."

The show hails from Westworld's Roberto Patino and Halo's David Wiener.

"We've been fans of Assassin's Creed since its release in 2007. Every day we work on this show, we come away excited and humbled by the possibilities," they said in a statement. "... But more than anything, this is a show about the value of human connection, across cultures, across time. And it's about what we stand to lose as a species, when those connections break."

The release date has not yet been shared.