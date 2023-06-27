Dancing with the Stars pro Mark Ballas is going to be a dad.

The 37-year-old professional dancer announced Monday that he is expecting his first child with his wife, BC Jean Ballas.

Ballas shared the news alongside a video featuring an update about life with his wife. The couple said they have been making music together, visiting Disneyland, going to the beach and "making a tiny human."

"Life Lately," Ballas captioned the post.

Fellow DWTS pros Emma Slater, Peta Murgatroyd and Val Chmerkovskiy were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"I've been waiting to see this!! THE BEST THING EVER!! This is such a you announcement btw hahaha love and miss you guys, can't wait to see all 3 of you soon!!!!! And Hendrix obvs," Slater wrote.

"So so so happy for you both!!! The best news xxxxx love you guys," Murgatroyd added.

"Love you bro!!! So happy for you and BC!!! the squad is growing!" Chmerkovskiy said.

Ballas and BC Jean Ballas married in November 2016.

Ballas has appeared as a pro in 20 seasons of Dancing with the Stars. He was most recently partnered with TikTok star Charli D'Amelio in Season 31.