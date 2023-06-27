Lewis Capaldi announced Tuesday he was cancelling the rest of his upcoming tour to adjust to the impact of living with Tourette's syndrome.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 26-year-old singer-songwriter's announcement follows his performance at Glastonbury on Saturday. Capaldi said on Twitter that he would be back as soon as can, but it "became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order."

"I know I'm incredibly fortunate to be able to take some time out when others can't and I'd like to thank my amazing family, friends, team, medical professionals and all of you who've been so supportive every step of the way through the good times and even more so during this past year when I've needed it more than ever," Capaldi said.

Earlier this month, Capaldi announced that he was cancelling three weeks of upcoming shows to give himself time "to rest and recover."

"I need to take a moment to rest and recover, to be at my best and ready for Glastonbury and all of the other incredible shows coming up so that I'm able to continue doing what I love for a long time to come. I need to take these three weeks to be Lewis from Glasgow for a bit, spend some time with my family and friends and do normal life things that are an important part of me feeling better. I hope everyone understands," Capaldi said at the time.

Capaldi skyrocketed to fame following the release of his 2019 single "Someone You Loved."

The singer reflected on fame and addressed his struggles with mental health in the documentary Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now, released on Netflix in April.

Capaldi will release his second album, Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent, this year.