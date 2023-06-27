Olivia Rodrigo announced she will release her second album, Guts, on Sept. 8.

"my sophomore album GUTS comes out september 8th. i am so proud of this record and I can't wait to share it with you all! u can presave it now! xoxoxoxo," she posted on Instagram Monday.

On June 13, the pop star and actress announced on Instagram that the album's first single will be "Vampire." She posted the news alongside a photo of her with two lavender Band-aids on her neck.

Rodrigo's debut album, Sour, was released in May 2021 and earned the star three Grammy Awards. It featured the hits "Drivers License," "Deja Vu" and "Good 4 U" and was the third-most-streamed album on Spotify in 2022.

Her Disney+ documentary, Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film), premiered in March 2022 and explored the making of Sour.

The 20-year-old got her start on Disney's High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.