Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt stepped out to promote their film The Smashing Machine at the Venice International Film Festival.

Johnson, 53, and Blunt, 42, attended a photocall and the film's premiere at the 82nd annual festival Monday in Venice, Italy.

The Smashing Machine is a biopic starring Johnson as real-life former UFC and MMA fighter Mark Kerr, who also attended the premiere. The movie explores Kerr's career and his struggles with addiction.

Blunt plays Kerr's then-wife, Dawn Staples. The film is written, directed and produced by Benny Safdie, a filmmaker best known for Uncut Gems and other works with his brother, Josh Safdie.

Variety said The Smashing Machine received a 15-minute standing ovation at Venice, bringing Johnson to tears.

The Smashing Machine opens in theaters Oct. 3.