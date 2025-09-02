Premios Juventud has announced a first round of performers for its 22nd annual edition.

The awards show, which honors Spanish-speaking stars across music, movies, sports and more, will take place Sept. 25 in Panama City, Panama, and air at 7 p.m. EDT on Univision, UNIMiS, Galavision and ViX.

Bad Gyal, Camilo, Farruko, Grupo Firme, Lola indigo, Maluma, Morat and Xavi will perform during the ceremony.

The set list includes:

Bad Gyal, "Da Me"

Camilo, "Una Vida Pasada"

Camilo and Morat, "Me Toca a Mi­"

Farruko, "Bandido," "Oe Oe"

Grupo Firme, "El Beneficio de la Duda"

Lola indigo, "MOJA1TA"

Maluma, "Bronceador"

Morat, "Sin Ti"

Xavi, "Corazon de Piedra"

Alejandra Espinoza, Nadia Ferreira and Clarissa Molina will host the show.

Bad Bunny and Danny Ocean lead the nominees with six nominations each, followed by Anitta, Beele, Cara Leon, Emilia, Myke Towers, Neton Vega and Peso Pluma, who all have five nominations.