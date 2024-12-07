'Duck Dynasty' icon Phil Robertson diagnosed with Alzheimer's
UPI News Service, 12/07/2024
Duck Dynasty icon Phil Robertson has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.
ADVERTISEMENT
Phil's 55-year-old son, Jase, made the announcement on Friday's edition of the Unashamed with The Robertson Family podcast.
"Phil's not doing well. I think I spoke on the 1000th podcast. We were trying to figure out the diagnosis, but, according to the doctors, they are sure that he has some sort of blood disease causing all kinds of problems," Jase said.
"And he has early stages of Alzheimer's. So, if you put those things together, he's just not doing well. He's really struggling."
Phil, 78, and his family earned fame on the doc-series Duck Dynasty, which aired from 2012 to 2017.
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.