Duck Dynasty icon Phil Robertson has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

Phil's 55-year-old son, Jase, made the announcement on Friday's edition of the Unashamed with The Robertson Family podcast.

"Phil's not doing well. I think I spoke on the 1000th podcast. We were trying to figure out the diagnosis, but, according to the doctors, they are sure that he has some sort of blood disease causing all kinds of problems," Jase said.

"And he has early stages of Alzheimer's. So, if you put those things together, he's just not doing well. He's really struggling."

Phil, 78, and his family earned fame on the doc-series Duck Dynasty, which aired from 2012 to 2017.