Dunkirk, Saltburn, Masters of the Air and The Banshees of Inisherin actor Barry Keoghan posted a heartfelt message on X Saturday, pleading with the public to "please be respectful" in its treatment of him and his family.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I can only sit and take so much," wrote the 32-year-old actor and father of a 2-year-old son. "My name has been dragged across the internet in ways I usually don't respond to."

He said he deactivated his Instagram account because the many nasty messages he received had become a distraction to him, his family and people he works with.

"The messages I have received no person should ever have to read them. Absolute lies, hatred, disgusting commentary about my appearance, character, how I am as a parent and every other inhumane thing you can imagine," Keoghan said, noting people have even appeared in person to knock at his grandmother's door and even sat outside his son's house "intimidating them."

"That's crossing a line. Each and every day I work harder to push myself on every level to be the healthiest and strongest person for that boy," he said. "I want to provide opportunities for him to learn, fail and grow. I want him to be able to look up to his daddy, to have full trust in me and know I will have his back no matter what. I need you to remember he has to read ALL of this about his father when he is older. Please be respectful to all."

People.com said that Keoghan and his on-off girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter , 25, recently decided to take a break from their year-long romance.

The website cited an unnamed source as saying: "He was a fantastic boyfriend to her and was very present through all she was going through as her career took off -- he worked very hard to be there for her when she needed someone most."

The insider added: "He was always very faithful to her from the start, there was no third party involved in their break or at any other point in their relationship. Reports indicating otherwise are entirely fabricated."