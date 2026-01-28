Dove Cameron is opening up about her engagement to fellow music artist Damiano David.

The Descendants actress discussed the milestone when she stopped by The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday to promote her show 56 Days.

Cameron, 30, said she knew the proposal was coming, and that the Maneskin frontman had designed the ring, but she didn't know when he was going to propose.

"We were packing, and I'm the worst version of myself when I'm packing -- I've never learned how to pack well.... So clothing is everywhere. I'm in a big t-shirt, no makeup, hair still like kind of wet from the shower, and I'm like running around like a little creature in our house," she said of moments leading up to the big moment.

She said that David gave her "the boyfriend face" and she knew the moment was coming.

"And I was like, 'No, no, no, no, no, no, no,'" she said. "I was so prepared until literally right now. And so I ran into the other room, like, panicking."

She ultimately met David in the living room and he popped the question.

"I wanted to do this here in our home, because I want dishes, I want laundry, I want making food together, I want you in your big t-shirt. This is the life that I choose, and I hope you choose the same," he said, Cameron recalled.