Downey Wrote That, a documentary about longtime Saturday Night Live writer and five-time Emmy-winner Jim Downey, is set to premiere on Peacock Oct. 17.

ADVERTISEMENT
The film features interviews with comic titans like Fred Armisen, Dana Carvey, Will Forte, Al Franken, Bill Hader, Darrell Hammond, David Letterman, Jon Lovitz, Seth Meyers, Lorne Michaels, Garrett Morris, John Mulaney, Laraine Newman, Conan O'Brien, Bob Odenkirk, Maya Rudolph, Molly Shannon, Martin Short, David Spade, Ben Stiller and Kenan Thompson.

"While diving into the storied history of television's most iconic and longest-running comedy institution, the documentary will uncover the mastery of Downey's craft as the show's behind-the-scenes comedic architect for over three decades," a synopsis said.

"Largely unseen by audiences, Downey is the prolific writer behind many of SNL's most unforgettable sketches, quotable lines and groundbreaking political satire."