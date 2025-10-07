Downey Wrote That, a documentary about longtime Saturday Night Live writer and five-time Emmy-winner Jim Downey, is set to premiere on Peacock Oct. 17.

"While diving into the storied history of television's most iconic and longest-running comedy institution, the documentary will uncover the mastery of Downey's craft as the show's behind-the-scenes comedic architect for over three decades," a synopsis said.

"Largely unseen by audiences, Downey is the prolific writer behind many of SNL's most unforgettable sketches, quotable lines and groundbreaking political satire."