Netflix announced plans for a reality TV competition series based on the board game Clue.

"Clue -- the world's most famous mystery board game -- is coming to life as an unscripted Netflix competition series," the streaming service explained.

"Viewers will encounter familiar suspects like Colonel Mustard, Miss Scarlett, and Professor Plum as contestants face physical and mental challenges to collect clues, outwit their opponents and identify the WHO, WHERE, and WITH WHAT of the crime to win the grand prize."

No host has been announced for the show yet.

Clue was previously adapted as a 1985 mystery-comedy film starring Tim Curry, Eileen Brennan, Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd and Michael McKean.

The game is the latest Hasbro property to be adapted for the screen after eOne's Dungeons & Dragons and Netflix's Magic: The Gathering.