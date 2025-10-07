'Clue' reality competition show in the works at Netflix
UPI News Service, 10/07/2025
Netflix announced plans for a reality TV competition series based on the board game Clue.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Clue -- the world's most famous mystery board game -- is coming to life as an unscripted Netflix competition series," the streaming service explained.
"Viewers will encounter familiar suspects like Colonel Mustard, Miss Scarlett, and Professor Plum as contestants face physical and mental challenges to collect clues, outwit their opponents and identify the WHO, WHERE, and WITH WHAT of the crime to win the grand prize."
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.