"A well-meaning but rather inept angel named Gabriel (Reeves) meddles in the lives of a struggling gig worker (Ansari) and a wealthy venture capitalist (Rogen)," a synopsis said.
Good Fortune marks Ansari's feature directorial debut and his first starring film role since the 2011 comedy 30 Minutes or Less. His former Parks and Recreation co-star Adam Scott showed his support by attending Monday's premiere.
