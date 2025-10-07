Aziz Ansari and Seth Rogen turned out for Monday's Los Angeles premiere of their new supernatural comedy, Good Fortune.

Ansari wrote and directed the movie for Lionsgate, as well as starred in it.

Set for theatrical release Oct. 17, the film also stars Keke Palmer, Sandra Oh and Keanu Reeves.

"A well-meaning but rather inept angel named Gabriel (Reeves) meddles in the lives of a struggling gig worker (Ansari) and a wealthy venture capitalist (Rogen)," a synopsis said.

Good Fortune marks Ansari's feature directorial debut and his first starring film role since the 2011 comedy 30 Minutes or Less. His former Parks and Recreation co-star Adam Scott showed his support by attending Monday's premiere.