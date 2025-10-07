Netflix is gearing up for the release of the new film Ballad of a Small Player.

The streaming service shared an official trailer for the movie Tuesday featuring Colin Farrell as Brendan Reilly, an Irish fugitive living under the name of Lord Doyle in Macau, "the gambling capital of the universe."

The preview shows an investigator (Tilda Swinton) confront Doyle and accuse him of stealing "a considerable sum of money" from her client, whom she describes as "a helpless old woman."

"What I see is a man way beyond any redemption," Swinton's character says.

Doyle goes on a desperate gambling streak to try and "win big" to pay off his debts and those of his romantic interest, a casino employee (Fala Chen).

Deanie Ip and Alex Jennings also star.

Ballad of a Small Player is based on the Lawrence Osborne novel and directed by Edward Berger (Conclave). The film opens in theaters Oct. 15 and starts streaming Oct. 29 on Netflix.